Apple and Google team up to bring AirTag-like unwanted tracking alerts to all item trackers on iPhone and Android

Apple has announced a major new partnership with Google today to lead an “industry specification to address unwanted tracking.” Through the partnership, Apple and Google will create a “draft specification” to alert users about possible unwanted tracking by AirTags and other Bluetooth item trackers.

Currently, iOS offers a robust set of features to counter unwanted tracking and stalking with AirTag item trackers. The native iOS features, however, aren’t open to third-party item tracker companies such as Tile. Apple does offer a “Tracker Detect” application to locate nearby AirTags with an Android device, the app doesn’t scan for nearby accessories in the background. Instead, it only scans a user’s surroundings when the user initiates the scan.

The new technology developed by Apple and Google aims to address those limitations.

Apple revealed the news in a press release on Tuesday morning. As part of this partnership, Apple and Google have submitted a “proposed industry specification” to help combat the misuse of item trackers. The specification created by Apple and Google has been submitted as an Internet-Draft via the Internet Engineering Task Force.

The technology created by the two companies will allow Bluetooth location-tracking devices to be compatible with unauthorized tracking detection and alerts across iOS and Android.

In addition to Apple and Google, companies including Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, Eufy, and Pebblebee have expressed interest in supporting this technology. Apple says that it and Google will solicit feedback from other players in the industry as they continue to develop and refine the technology.

Today Apple and Google jointly submitted a proposed industry specification to help combat the misuse of Bluetooth location-tracking devices for unwanted tracking. The first-of-its-kind specification will allow Bluetooth location-tracking devices to be compatible with unauthorized tracking detection and alerts across iOS and Android platforms. Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, eufy Security, and Pebblebee have expressed support for the draft specification, which offers best practices and instructions for manufacturers, should they choose to build these capabilities into their products.

Ron Huang, Apple’s vice president of Sensing and Connectivity, explained:

“Apple launched AirTag to give users the peace of mind knowing where to find their most important items. We built AirTag and the Find My network with a set of proactive features to discourage unwanted tracking — a first in the industry — and we continue to make improvements to help ensure the technology is being used as intended. This new industry specification builds upon the AirTag protections, and through collaboration with Google results in a critical step forward to help combat unwanted tracking across iOS and Android.”

Apple and Google will release a production implementation of the specification for unwanted tracking alerts by the end of 2023. The technology will then be supported in future versions of iOS and Android.

