iOS 17.5 includes these 15 security patches for iPhone users

iOS 17.5 has landed for everyone with several new user-facing features. And there are also 15 important security fixes that come with the update. Here are the full details on everything that’s been patched.

Apple shared the specifics of the iOS 17.5 vulnerability fixies on its Security Updates site.

Fortunately, none of the 15 fixes were reported as previously exploited.

But it’s still important to install the update and get these patches as soon as you can. Some of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to access user data and execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

What are the iOS 17.5 security fixes?

Here are some of the apps/systems of iOS that saw patches:

Find My

Kernel

Maps

Notes

RemoteViewServices

Screenshots

Shortcuts

Voice Control

WebKit

There were also updates with fixes for the App Store, Face ID, Safari Downloads, and more.

Check out what all is new with iOS 17.5 and the full security update release notes below:

AppleAVD

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2024-27804: Meysam Firouzi (@R00tkitSMM)

AppleMobileFileIntegrity

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An attacker may be able to access user data

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2024-27816: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)

AVEVideoEncoder

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to disclose kernel memory

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2024-27841: an anonymous researcher

Find My

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: A malicious application may be able to determine a user’s current location

Description: A privacy issue was addressed by moving sensitive data to a more secure location.

CVE-2024-27839: Alexander Heinrich, SEEMOO, TU Darmstadt (@Sn0wfreeze), and Shai Mishali (@freak4pc)

Kernel

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An attacker may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2024-27818: pattern-f (@pattern_F_) of Ant Security Light-Year Lab

Libsystem

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to access protected user data

Description: A permissions issue was addressed by removing vulnerable code and adding additional checks.

CVE-2023-42893: an anonymous researcher

Maps

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to read sensitive location information

Description: A path handling issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2024-27810: LFY@secsys of Fudan University

MarketplaceKit

Available for: iPhone XS and later

Impact: A maliciously crafted webpage may be able to distribute a script that tracks users on other webpages

Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved client ID handling for alternative app marketplaces.

CVE-2024-27852: Talal Haj Bakry and Tommy Mysk of Mysk Inc. (@mysk_co)

Notes

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An attacker with physical access to an iOS device may be able to access notes from the lock screen

Description: This issue was addressed through improved state management.

CVE-2024-27835: Andr.Ess

RemoteViewServices

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An attacker may be able to access user data

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2024-27816: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)

Screenshots

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An attacker with physical access may be able to share items from the lock screen

Description: A permissions issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2024-27803: an anonymous researcher

Shortcuts

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: A shortcut may output sensitive user data without consent

Description: A path handling issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2024-27821: Kirin (@Pwnrin), zbleet, and Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of Kandji

Sync Services

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to bypass Privacy preferences

Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks

CVE-2024-27847: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)

Voice Control

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An attacker may be able to elevate privileges

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2024-27796: ajajfxhj

WebKit

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An attacker with arbitrary read and write capability may be able to bypass Pointer Authentication

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

WebKit Bugzilla: 272750

CVE-2024-27834: Manfred Paul (@_manfp) working with Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative

Additional recognition

App Store

We would like to acknowledge an anonymous researcher for their assistance.

CoreHAP

We would like to acknowledge Adrian Cable for their assistance.

Face ID

We would like to acknowledge Lucas Monteiro, Daniel Monteiro, and Felipe Monteiro for their assistance.

HearingCore

We would like to acknowledge an anonymous researcher for their assistance.

Managed Configuration

We would like to acknowledge 遥遥领先 (@晴天组织) for their assistance.

Safari Downloads

We would like to acknowledge Arsenii Kostromin (0x3c3e) for their assistance.

Status Bar

We would like to acknowledge Abhay Kailasia (@abhay_kailasia) of Lakshmi Narain College of Technology Bhopal for their assistance.

Top image via Apple