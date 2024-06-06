WWDC expectations for iOS 18, visionOS 2, Siri and more

Benjamin and Chance run down the WWDC expectations, and debate whether reality will match the hype. There’s certainly a lot expected, with major new features for the iOS 18 home screen, Control Center, and a veritable AI infusion across Apple’s platforms. We give our thoughts on what we are most excited to see announced. Plus, Apple accidentally miscounted the number of GPU cores in the M2 iPad Air, and the Apple TV app may finally be coming to Android.
And in Happy Hour Plus, Chance embarked on a 3,500-mile road EV trip to his new house, and loves CarPlay more than ever before. He also updates us on how good the Vision Pro is as a travel holiday computer, and his smart home plans. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.
- Sponsored by Zocdoc: Go to Zocdoc.com/happyhour and download the Zocdoc app to sign up for free and book a top-rated doctor. Many are available as soon as today.
- Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Visit ExpressVPN.com/9to5mac to learn more and get three extra months for free.
Hosts
Chance Miller
- @ChanceHMiller on Twitter
- @chancehmiller@mastodon.social
- @ChanceHMiller on Instagram
- @ChanceHMiller on Threads
Benjamin Mayo
