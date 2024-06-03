Rumor: iPhone 16 Pro to feature world’s thinnest smartphone bezel

Although the iPhone 16 Pro will mostly resemble the design of the iPhone 15 Pro, we are expecting some small changes. The screen sizes of both the Pro and Pro Max are increasingly slightly, and we may also see a dramatic further reduction in the black border that is visible around the screen.

That’s according to IceUniverse, who says that the iPhone 16 Pro may in fact feature the world’s thinnest smartphone bezels.

This claim is talking about the border that surrounds the screen. The Dynamic Island display cutout design is not expected to change this year, and will look the same. There are some rumors that Face ID will be integrated under the display and thereby the cutout will shrink to a circular hole with the high-end iPhone 17, in 2025.

For the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, the currently thin bezel is expected to get even thinner. This builds on the bezel reduction already seen comparing the 14 to the 15 series, where bezels shrunk from around 3.5mm to under 2mm. The 2mm border will get even smaller with the iPhone 16 Pro this fall, we believe.

In fact, this latest rumor corroborates earlier supply chain murmurings. Apple is reportedly using BRS technology for the upcoming 16 Pro displays, or ‘Border Reduction Structure’ technology. Wiring and circuitry near the edge of the panel has to be bent downwards to achieve this. This has reportedly caused some manufacturing challenges during the production ramp.

Aside from looking cool, the reduction in bezel will offset some of the increase in overall device size, as a result of the screen sizes getting physically bigger.

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, up from 6.1-inches. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a 6.9-inch display, up from 6.7-inches diagonally. The phones will still get a bit larger in the hand, but not as much if the bezels were not simultaneously being reduced.

Apple will officially unveil the iPhone 16 lineup this fall, probably at a media event in September. Aside from display improvements, other new expected features include the latest A18 processor, a new physical force-sensitive ‘Capture Button’ will help users take photos and videos, and the 5x zoom will come to the non-Max for the first time.