Apple releases iOS 17.5 with News+ games, Pride wallpaper, cross-platform tracking detection, more

Apple has officially released iOS 17.5, bringing new games in News+ and cross-platform tracking detection to iPhone users. Apple’s latest Pride wallpaper is also featured. The update is available alongside iPadOS 17.5, macOS 14.5 Sonoma, and more.

iOS 17.5 release notes

Apple News

Offline mode in Apple News+ gives you access to the Today feed and News+ tab, even when you don’t have an internet connection

Quartiles is a new and original daily word game that is now available in Apple News+

Scoreboard in News+ Puzzles gives you access to new player data for Crossword, Mini Crossword and Quartiles, including stats and streaks

Tracking Notifications

Cross-Platform Tracking Detection delivers notifications to users if a compatible Bluetooth tracker they do not own is moving with them, regardless of what operating system the device is paired with

Apple has also allowed developers in the EU to make app installation possible from the web, in some circumstances.

Performance, stability, security

Other software updates released today out-of-beta include the following:

watchOS 10.5

HomePod 17.5

tvOS 17.5

macOS 14.5

macOS 13.6.7

HomePod users can expect “performance and stability improvements,” according to release notes. macOS focuses on security updates.

More

As part of today’s updates, Apple has published two Newsroom posts: