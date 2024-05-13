Apple releases iOS 17.5 with News+ games, Pride wallpaper, cross-platform tracking detection, more

Apple has officially released iOS 17.5, bringing new games in News+ and cross-platform tracking detection to iPhone users. Apple’s latest Pride wallpaper is also featured. The update is available alongside iPadOS 17.5, macOS 14.5 Sonoma, and more.
iOS 17.5 release notes
Apple News
- Offline mode in Apple News+ gives you access to the Today feed and News+ tab, even when you don’t have an internet connection
- Quartiles is a new and original daily word game that is now available in Apple News+
- Scoreboard in News+ Puzzles gives you access to new player data for Crossword, Mini Crossword and Quartiles, including stats and streaks
Tracking Notifications
- Cross-Platform Tracking Detection delivers notifications to users if a compatible Bluetooth tracker they do not own is moving with them, regardless of what operating system the device is paired with
Apple has also allowed developers in the EU to make app installation possible from the web, in some circumstances.
Performance, stability, security
Other software updates released today out-of-beta include the following:
- watchOS 10.5
- HomePod 17.5
- tvOS 17.5
- macOS 14.5
- macOS 13.6.7
HomePod users can expect “performance and stability improvements,” according to release notes. macOS focuses on security updates.
More
As part of today’s updates, Apple has published two Newsroom posts:
- Apple News+ introduces Quartiles, a new original spelling game, and Offline Mode for subscribers
- Apple and Google deliver support for unwanted tracking alerts in iOS and Android
