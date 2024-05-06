Apple unveils new commemorative Pride wallpapers and Solo Loop watch band

Apple today announced its commemorative Pride Collection for 2024, featuring new wallpapers for iPhone and iPad, and a new watch face and matching band for the Apple Watch.

The new Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop band will be available to order starting May 22. The new watch face and dynamic iOS wallpapers will also be available ‘soon’, as part of iOS 17.5.

The new wallpaper features luminous strobes of color to form the word ‘pride’. The text shifts as the user unlocks their device.

For Apple Watch, the new Pride Radiance watch face features bold numerals in the same traced color style. The glow subtly shifts through the spectrum of colours based on the movement of the watch detected by the device’s gyroscope. Users can additionally customize the look and choose from several style palettes.

Apple says the new Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop watch band celebrates the strength and beauty of the LGBTQ+ community. The band features a vibrant, fluorescent design inspired by the combination of multiple pride flags. The lug features an etched engraving that reads ‘PRIDE 2024’. Like other Braided Solo Loop bands, the strap is priced at $99.

You can order the watch band starting May 22 in the US and Calendar, and May 23 in other regions. Apple has not yet shared a firm release date for iOS 17.5, iPadOS 17.5 and watchOS 10.5. You can expect the OS updates to be available in a couple of weeks.

The new software is likely launching alongside the yet-to-be-announced 2024 iPad Pro and iPad Air lineup, which Apple is expected to officially announce tomorrow at its ‘Let Loose’ event.