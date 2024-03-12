Apple will allow users to download apps directly from a developer’s website, in latest EU App Store rule change

Last week, Apple released iOS 17.4 with big changes to the iPhone and App Store ecosystem to comply with the Digital Markets Act in the European Union. This includes things like support for alternative app marketplaces, new business terms and in-app purchase options, and more.

Now, Apple has announced a few additional changes in response to feedback it’s received from developers so far. Most notably, Apple will launch a new Web Distribution feature later this spring that lets developers offer their apps for download directly from their website.

App marketplace changes

First off, Apple says that app marketplaces can now offer a catalog of apps solely from the developer of that marketplace. Previously, Apple said that app marketplace operators were required to allow submissions from other developers. With this change, which is effective immediately, a company can operate an app marketplace and solely offer its own apps for download.

For example, Meta could operate an app marketplace in the European Union that exclusively offers its own apps for download. Under the initial guidelines, this was not allowed.

Web Distribution

Second, Apple is also giving developers a way to forgo the app marketplace route entirely. Later this spring, Apple will add a new “Web Distribution” feature that lets developers distribute their iOS apps directly from their website. This means that iPhone users will be able to go to a developer’s website and download an app, without using the App Store or any alternative app marketplace whatsoever.

To use this feature, developers will have to opt into the new App Store business terms, which means they will pay the Core Technology Fee of €0.50 for each first annual install over one million in the past 12 months.

Any app distributed through the web will still be required to meet Apple’s notarization guidelines. Apps can only be installed from a website domain that the developer has registered in App Store Connect. Apple will also make a number of APIs available for integration with system functionality for developers.

Apple says:

Apple will authorize developers after meeting specific criteria and committing to ongoing requirements that help protect users. Authorized developers will get access to APIs that facilitate the distribution of developer’s apps from the web, integrate with system functionality, back up and restore users’ apps, and more. Apps offered through Web Distribution must meet Notarization requirements to protect platform integrity, like all iOS apps, and can only be installed from a website domain that the developer has registered in App Store Connect. Using App Store Connect, developers can easily download signed binary assets and host them on their website for distribution. To install apps from a developer’s website, users will first need to approve the developer to install apps in Settings on their iPhone. When installing an app, a system sheet will display information that developers have submitted to Apple for review, like the app name, developer name, app description, screenshots, and system age rating.

There are a handful of different eligibility requirements that developers must meet to be able to distribute apps via their website:

Be enrolled in the Apple Developer Program as an organization incorporated, domiciled, and or registered in the EU (or have a subsidiary legal entity incorporated, domiciled, and or registered in the EU that’s listed in App Store Connect). The location associated with your legal entity is listed in your Apple Developer account.

Be a member of good standing in the Apple Developer Program for two continuous years or more, and have an app that had more than one million first annual installs on iOS in the EU in the prior calendar year.

Agree to, among other things, Only offer apps from your developer account. Be responsive to communications from Apple regarding your apps distributed through Web Distribution, particularly regarding any fraudulent, malicious, or illegal behavior, or anything else that Apple believes impacts the safety, security, or privacy of users. Publish transparent data collection policies and offer users control over how their data is collected and used. Follow applicable laws of the jurisdictions where you operate (for example, the Digital Services Act, the General Data Protection Regulation, and consumer protection laws). Be responsible for handling governmental and other requests to take down listings of apps.



“Distributing apps directly from a website requires responsibility and oversight of the user experience, including the ability to manage apps and provide customer support and refunds,” Apple cautions. “Apple will authorize developers after meeting specific criteria and committing to ongoing requirements that help protect users.”

More details are available on Apple’s developer website in a new support document.

Linking out

Finally, Apple is giving developers more freedom around how they can link to an external webpage to complete a transaction for digital goods or services on an external webpage. Apple says that developers can choose how to design promotions, discounts, and other deals, as opposed to using Apple’s own templates and following its guidelines. This change is effective immediately.

“When directing users to complete a transaction for digital goods or services on an external webpage, developers can choose how to design promotions, discounts, and other deals,” Apple explains. “The Apple-provided design templates, which are optimized for key purchase and promotional use cases, are now optional.”

More details on these updated rules are available on Apple’s developer website.