iOS 18 beta 1 is coming soon, will you install it? [Poll]

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jun 5 2024 - 10:50 am PT
5 Comments
iOS 18

We’re just days away from WWDC and Apple unveiling iOS 18. With that, Apple should launch the first iOS 18 developer beta to start a summer of testing. Are you going to install the first iOS 18 beta? Or will you hold off? Let us know in the poll below what you’re planning to do!

The 2024 WWDC keynote on Monday kicks off the event and we’re expecting to get the official unveiling of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, macOS 15, tvOS 18, and more.

And with that, Apple should make the first iOS 18 beta available to developers. Notably, last year Apple started offering it for free – no $99/year subscription required.

Apple has new AI features to unveil alongside new Home Screen customizations, a Control Center upgrade, and more for iOS 18.

So what are you planning, will you install the iOS 18 beta? Share in the poll and comments!

