When will iPadOS 18, visionOS 2, and macOS 15 be released?

We’re only days away from WWDC and Apple’s unveiling of its next major software versions. iOS and iPadOS 18, visionOS 2, macOS 15, and more will be debuted next Monday, June 10 during the WWDC keynote.

Here’s everything we expect will be announced on Monday.

But how long will you have to wait to get the latest software on your devices? Read on for the release date info you should know.

Three phases of software releases

One of the nice things about Apple’s software releases is that they follow a very predictable schedule. Every year the company tends to debut its new OS updates in three phases. There’s a developer beta release, followed by public beta releases, and finally the public release for all customers.

Following the same pattern expected for iOS 18’s release, Apple’s other software platforms will receive the following release dates:

June 10: Developer beta releases

Following the WWDC keynote, next Monday afternoon, June 10, Apple will release the first developer betas of visionOS 2, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18.

Last year for the first time, Apple opened up its developer betas to any users who wanted to try them—no developer account required. It is expected to do the same this year.

While next Monday is the earliest opportunity to try out all the new features of the updated OS versions, users should know that these releases are likely to contain a variety of bugs and performance issues. Developer releases, especially the very first beta, are not intended for users who need their devices to work reliably.

Late June or early July: Public beta releases

If you decide to hold out on installing the developer betas, the next safest option will be the public beta versions. The public betas for all software updates are expected to release in late June or early July.

Public betas may still introduce a variety of bugs to your device use, but they generally tend to be in better shape than the initial developer betas are.

September 2024: Public release for everyone

Finally, if you’re patient enough to wait out the summer, you’ll be able to install the public versions of the latest OS updates in mid-to-late September.

iOS and iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18 tend to release all at the same time. New versions of macOS sometimes lag their sibling platforms, but not by much.

The biggest question mark for a public release is visionOS 2, since this will be the first major new version of the Vision Pro’s software. It is likely to still launch in September alongside the other OS updates, but since there is no established pattern yet, it’s possible the release will be a little later.

Are you planning to install the developer betas next week? Waiting for the public betas or fall public releases? Let us know in the comments.