Apple’s yearly developer conference kicks off on June 10 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET. Here are 4 ways to watch the WWDC keynote including in this post below. We’ll also look at how to set a reminder, what to expect, and more.

The 2024 WWDC keynote on Monday kicks off the event and we’re expecting to get our first official look at iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, macOS 15, tvOS 18, and more.

This year Apple has new AI features to unveil alongside new Home Screen customization, a Control Center upgrade, and more for iOS 18.

Interestingly, there are no new hardware announcements expected for WWDC 2024 – breaking a three-year streak.

WWDC is mostly virtual again this year, but there is a special in-person event on June 10 at Apple Park for a select group of invited guests.

4 ways to watch the WWDC keynote

June 10 @ 10 am PT / 1 pm ET

