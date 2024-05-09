Coming on the heels of a Wall Street Journal report that Apple was developing its own chips geared toward powering AI-focused data centers, today Mark Gurman at Bloomberg effectively confirmed the report while adding new details of his own.

From Gurman:

The company is placing high-end chips — similar to ones it designed for the Mac — in cloud-computing servers designed to process the most advanced AI tasks coming to Apple devices, according to people familiar with the matter. Simpler AI-related features will be processed directly on iPhones, iPads and Macs, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plan is still under wraps.

Gurman reports that the first AI-focused chip in Apple’s data centers will be the M2 Ultra, which currently powers the Mac Pro and Mac Studio. But it likely won’t be long before a future M4 Ultra is introduced.

Today’s report provides strong backing to the WSJ’s original report and highlights how Apple is seeking to leverage its strengths in big tech’s current quest for AI dominance.

Unifying its product lineup with Apple silicon has been a strong asset for Apple since the Mac’s M1 chip debuted in 2020. Harnessing the same powerful chip team to create AI-focused data centers makes a lot of sense and could prove a long-term strength that Apple’s competitors have trouble matching.