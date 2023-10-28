 Skip to main content

Apple sends out gift boxes with AirPods Max and snacks to promote M3 Mac event

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Oct 28 2023 - 2:20 pm PT
Apple is going the extra mile to promote Monday’s video-only Apple event, in which the company will announce updates to the 24-inch iMac and MacBook Pro featuring M3 Apple silicon chips.

Apple is sending out special gift boxes to select influencers, such as Lamarr Wilson. The boxes include a pair of AirPods Max headphones and some “sweet and spooky” snacks and drinks to consume while watching the event on Monday night.

The upcoming event is the first ever to be held in the evening, taking place at 5 PM Pacific Time on October 30. Apple is fully embracing the seasonal Halloween theme, as seen in the invite included in the gift box.

It reads:

It’s almost Halloween and Apple has some treats in store for you.

On the evening of October 30th, we’ll unveil something special and invite you to join the online watch party.

To make your viewing experience a bit more “spatial”, we hope you’ll enjoy immersive listening with AirPods Max, along with a few sweet and spooky snacks.

Apple is expected to announce the next-generation of Apple Silicon Macs, featuring M3 chips. On deck is a new 24-inch iMac with M3, as well as refreshes for the higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring M3 Pro and M3 Max configurations.

The strapline for the event is “scary fast”, a reference to the significant CPU and GPU performance jump we are expecting to see in the switch from M2 to M3. The M3 will be built on a 3-nanometer fabrication process, as well as new CPU and GPU architectures based off the A17 Pro design seen in iPhone 15 Pro.

9to5Mac will of course bring full coverage of all the announcements, when it kicks off at 5 PM on Monday.

