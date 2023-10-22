New iPad hardware currently slated for next March, report says

While Apple is reportedly prepping new Mac announcements for this month, the iPad lineup is set for the year. Bloomberg reports that Apple is currently planning to announce new iPads sometime around Mach of 2024.

As a refresher, Apple has a range of iPad updates in the works. This includes an M2-powered version of the iPad Air, an iPad mini with an A15 Bionic chip inside, and a spec-bumped version of the entry-level iPad.

In today’s edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writes that he expects these iPad updates to be announced sometime around next March. This gap explains why Apple released the new Apple Pencil (USB-C) last week without any new iPad hardware to go along with it.

I’ve written that the company has been working on a slew of models, including versions of the iPad Air, entry-level iPad and iPad mini with bumped-up specifications. There’s also a revamped iPad Pro in the works. I’m told that Apple is currently planning to release at least the more minor iPad refreshes in March.

Apple is also working on a more dramatic overhaul to the iPad Pro lineup, believed to be the biggest update since the current generation debuted in 2018. It’s unclear whether these new iPad Pro models will also launch in March or perhaps sometime later in the year. Today’s report from Gurman simply says Apple’s goal is to release the “more minor iPad refreshers in March.”

