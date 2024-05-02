 Skip to main content

How to watch Apple’s May iPad event (with a different start time)

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 2 2024 - 11:47 am PT
Apple’s “Let Loose” event is almost here and we’re expecting the official launch of the new iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more. Here’s how to watch the iPad event (including below), plus a reminder that the start time is three hours earlier than most of the company’s events.

We’re going on two years since Apple launched a new iPad Pro and Air so there’s pent-up interest in this May “Let Loose” iPad event.

Get caught up on everything we’re expecting in our full guides:

How to watch the iPad event and set a reminder

Apple’s “Let Loose” iPad event is set for Tuesday, May 7 at 7 am PT / 10 am ET. That’s earlier than Apple’s typical event time so setting a reminder could be helpful 😁.

Here are three ways to watch the iPad event:

What are you most excited about for the event? Are you planning to upgrade your iPad? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks for reading our guide on how to watch the iPad event!

