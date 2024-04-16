Apple ad touts eliminating leather in accessories, but is FineWoven next to go?

Display cases showing scratches even on launch day

Apple stopped offering leather cases and watch bands last fall as part of its environmental efforts. The idea is that pushing leather specifically at Apple’s scale is a net negative for the planet. Ahead of Earth Day this weekend, Apple is marketing the move with a short clip.

Watch the leather go poof in the new “Goodbye Leather” video:

Notably absent from the clip? Any mention of FineWoven. That’s Apple’s first attempt at pushing a premium alternative to leather for more premium phone cases, wallets, and watch bands.

It’s no secret that FineWoven has been aesthetically displeasing though. Press knows it, customers know it, Amazon knows it, and it appears that Apple knows it.

Hopefully, that is. You could argue that not mentioning FineWoven in the 15-second clip about dropping leather would fit even if the suede-like material was a hit. Let’s choose to be optimistic today though.

Will Apple retire FineWoven accessories after just one year, or will we see the same phone cases and watch bands sold for new hardware this fall? Will there be a middle ground where FineWoven 2.0 resolves the visual issues of FineWoven as we know it today?

The most likely scenario is probably more of the same FineWoven. I would place FineWoven 2 next in order of probability. Dropping FineWoven altogether in favor of vegan leather? Smartest and least likely to happen, I’d say.