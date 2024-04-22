Apple nearing billion-dollar streaming TV deal with FIFA; still in the running for NBA rights

Apple is doubling down on soccer as an integral part of its sports strategy for Apple TV. According to a new report from The New York Times, FIFA is nearing a deal with Apple for the worldwide television rights to a new World Cup-style tournament being played in the United States next year.

The report says that the deal “could be announced as soon as this month,” citing three people familiar with the matter. FIFA had initially hoped to get $4 billion for the worldwide television rights for the tournament, but the actual number will reportedly come in well below that target. Today’s report says the value of the deal “might be as little as a quarter” of the $4 billion target.

More specific details about the agreement are unclear as of now:

It is unclear if the deal with Apple will include any free-to-air rights, meaning the entire event could be available only to subscribers of Apple TV+, a factor over which senior executives at FIFA have raised concerns. Should the deal go through, it would be the first time that FIFA, which will stage the first expanded 48-team men’s World Cup in the United States in 2026, has agreed to a single worldwide contract.

The tournament is described as a “a monthlong, World Cup-style competition for top teams that will be played for the first time in the United States next summer.” The first tournament was initially slated to take place in China in 2021, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

This would mark Apple’s second major venture into the soccer world, following its deal with Major League Soccer. Through that agreement, Apple offers its MLS Season Pass subscription for $14.99 per month or $99 per season.

NBA rights for Apple?

Meanwhile, a new story from The Athletic today offers a broad look at what to expect from the NBA’s next media deal. According to the story, Apple is still in the running to obtain at least a portion of NBA streaming rights starting in the 2025 -2026 season.

The NBA is targeting deals that are 10 years or even longer.

The NBA will broach the idea of partnering with ESPN, Amazon, Apple, Google/YouTube TV — maybe more than one of them — to potentially offer local games direct to consumers. However, one prominent model being contemplated would not offer exclusive rights to these outlets, according to executives briefed on the plans.

“While Netflix, Apple and Google/YouTube are all potential partners, they are seen as less likely for the traditional game packages,” the story says.