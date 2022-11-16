MLS Season Pass will cost $14.99 month or $99/season, discounted price available for Apple TV+ subscribers

Apple and Major League Soccer today announced pricing and availability details for the MLS streaming service, available through the Apple TV app beginning February 1, 2023 ready for the season start on February 25.

Named “MLS Season Pass,” the subscription unlocks access to all MLS games, live and on demand. The service is priced at $14.99 per month, or $99 per season. Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to watch some games at no cost, and can get the full MLS Season Pass at a discounted rate …

The MLS Season Pass discount for Apple TV+ subscribers is substantial. TV+ subscribers can get the pass for $12.99 per month, or $79 per year.

Like TV+, MLS Season Pass can be shared with up to six people through Family Sharing. Customers can cancel and resubscribe at any time.

As an additional bonus, one free subscription to MLS Season Pass will also be included with MLS clubs full-season ticket packages. And a handful of games will be streamed completely for free on the Apple TV app for anyone to watch, including all matches during the “MLS is Back” opening weekend.

MLS Season Pass will stream every MLS and Leagues Cup match, as well as most MLS Next Pro and MLS NEXT games. There are no blackouts or regional restrictions, and the service will be available in more than 100 countries at launch.

Each game will be accompanied by a pre-show and post-show, and the service will also host a live whip-around show on match days. After the match is over, games can be replayed on demand and other content like highlight packages will also be available.

Games will be broadcast simultaneously in English and Spanish, with dedicated broadcast crews for each language. The home club’s radio stream will also be available as an audio option in the TV app. Canadian team games will also be aired in French.

MLS Season Pass can be accessed through the Apple TV app, available on Apple devices, smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox, set-top boxes such as Comcast Xfinity, and more. You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com. The Apple TV app is coming to Windows PCs next year. An Android app is not on the cards, however.

Broadcasting team talent lineups and other production details have not yet been announced. The full MLS season schedule will be revealed in mid-December. To give the best experience for viewers, most games will take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays, kicking off at 7:30 pm local time. Pre-show starts half an hour before.

The Apple and MLS deal runs for ten years, through 2032. The partnership includes deep marketing tie-ins such as the Apple TV logo being emblazoned on all team jersey’s, pictured above.

Apple is paying a minimum of $250 million per year for the streaming rights, with additional revenue flowing in to the league based on hitting subscriber count goals.

