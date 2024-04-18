AirPlay streaming launches today on TVs at IHG hotels and resorts

Beginning today, more than sixty IHG Hotels & Resorts locations will support the new iOS 17 AirPlay feature, allowing guests to easily stream to the TV in their hotel with no additional hardware required.

Just like you would stream to an Apple TV at home, guests are able to seamlessly select their hotel TV as the AirPlay output to watch videos, view photos and stream music from their iPhone or iPad.

To connect to a compatible hotel TV, simply scan the QR code on the screen. This connects their device to the Wi-Fi network and authorizes AirPlay to that screen. The compatible TVs themselves are manufactured by LG.

The QR code is unique to the hotel room and ensures that guests can only privately stream to the TV in their room, with no chance of accidentally broadcasting to other TVs at the hotel. When they check out, the AirPlay link is automatically erased, all reset and ready for the next occupants’.

This AirPlay at hotels functionality was announced as part of iOS 17 last year. However, the feature was delayed and did not roll out until iOS 17.3 in January. Of course, the feature was pretty useless without somewhere to use it. Finally, from today, iOS users can take advantage of that support, if they are staying at participating IHG locations.

You can see a full list of available locations on IHG’s website, with more rolling out in the coming months.