iOS 17.3 delivers delayed hotel TV AirPlay feature for iPhone

Remember Apple’s promised iOS 17 feature for using AirPlay from an iPhone directly to a hotel TV? Yeah, that snuck in to the iOS 17.3 release cycle, fulfilling the feature list announced at WWDC 2023 last June.

Per the iOS 17.3 RC release notes:

AirPlay hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels

Like the feature itself, we’ll probably have to wait a while before we can name specific hotel locations that support AirPlay to hotel room TVs. Realistically, iOS features that require hardware support like CarPlay, GymKit, and HomeKit take more time to shake out.

With that being said, Apple previously said hotel brands from IHG Hotels & Resorts will be the first to support hotel AirPlay. Separately, LG has named its Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs as hardware that will work with hotel AirPlay.

Here’s how LG described the feature working:

LG Electronics and Apple worked together to ensure that AirPlay will be as easy to use as when at home. Guests will connect their iPhone or iPad securely to the LG smart hotel TV by simply scanning a unique QR code. With no logins or passwords to remember and no separate app to download, this will be the simplest way for a hotel to enable guests to access their personal entertainment apps and accounts on the big screen in their room.

We’ll keep you posted as the rollout materializes.