Apple’s MagSafe wallets for the iPhone 12 are pretty pricy at $50, and have also taken a while to be delivered (mine, ordered on day one, is only arriving today). There aren’t yet many third-party MagSafe wallets, but there’s interesting one for $30 which includes a built-in kickstand.

This has three modes, including a floating one similar to Apple’s iPad Magic Keyboard …

The Snap-On wallet is offered by MOFT.

Snap-on in a blink, Stand, and Fold. Expanding on the popular MOFT X classic phone stand, the new MOFT Snap-On employs dual magnets to attach securely to iPhone 12 series and beyond. The fold-design allows for intuitive and flexible usage – simply snap it on, stand it up and fold it back into place. A powerful new assistant in your gadget life. A new way to make your phone stand up. Three viewing modes – Portrait, Landscape, and the new Floating mode – enable you to look at your phone screen in the most comfortable way, whether you’re browsing the web in portrait, streaming in landscape or having a zoom meeting in floating mode.

The company also says you can stick it magnetically to other metal surfaces, like fridges, or non-metallic ones, using optional magnetic adhesive pads.

The double-sided magnet design allows you to snap your phone on anywhere you like. The magnetic strength comes from 16 small built-in magnets. So you can experience the iPhone hands-free from every corner of your home with MOFT’s Magnetic Sticky Pads which can snap on any surface to transform your phone into an exercise, bath time, or cooking companion.

The wallet itself is just 5mm thin, and stores three cards. Unlike Apple’s MagSafe wallet, however, it’s not made from leather. The company describes the material as ‘vegan leather,’ which is usually an upmarket-sounding way of describing plastic-based imitation leather.

The company previously offered an adhesive wallet for pre-MagSafe iPhones. These have 4-star reviews on Amazon, but The Verge notes that you may want to read some of the reviews, as not everyone is happy with the quality of these. Some buyers say they fell apart after a few months. If you do want to chance it, you can buy the MOFT Snap-On here. We’ll hopefully be able to bring you a review soon.

We’ll also be looking out for other third-party MagSafe wallets.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: