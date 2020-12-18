9to5Mac Happy Hour 308: Privacy nutrition labels, Apple Fitness+ launch experience

9to5Mac’s Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall discuss the launch of Apple’s new MagSafe Duo charger, the upcoming launch of Apple Fitness+, new features in iOS 14.3, high-end Apple silicon Mac expectations, and the surprise debut of Apple AirPods Max.

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!

Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.

Sponsored by RemoteHQ: Try the future of virtual meetings for three months free at remotehq.co/happyhour.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: