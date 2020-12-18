9to5Mac Happy Hour 308: Privacy nutrition labels, Apple Fitness+ launch experience

- Dec. 18th 2020 11:22 am PT

0

9to5Mac’s Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall discuss the launch of Apple’s new MagSafe Duo charger, the upcoming launch of Apple Fitness+, new features in iOS 14.3, high-end Apple silicon Mac expectations, and the surprise debut of Apple AirPods Max.

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!

Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.

Sponsored by RemoteHQ: Try the future of virtual meetings for three months free at remotehq.co/happyhour.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Subscribe

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

About the Author

Zac Hall's favorite gear

Sony RX100 VI

Sony RX100 VI
Beats Powerbeats Pro

Beats Powerbeats Pro