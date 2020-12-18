9to5Mac Happy Hour 308: Privacy nutrition labels, Apple Fitness+ launch experience

9to5Mac’s Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall discuss the launch of Apple’s new MagSafe Duo charger, the upcoming launch of Apple Fitness+, new features in iOS 14.3, high-end Apple silicon Mac expectations, and the surprise debut of Apple AirPods Max.
