Mujjo’s leather iPhone 12 cases are a great alternative to Apple’s official cases

I’m not exactly a fan of using my iPhone with a case, especially with the stunning new iPhone 12 design. Even so, I still like to have some cases around — either to protect my iPhone in some situations or to change its style from time to time. I’ve been using the Mujjo leather case with my iPhone 12 Pro Max for the last month and it has proven to be a great alternative to Apple’s MagSafe leather cases.

This is not my first time using a Mujjo leather case so I had no doubts about the quality of the product — but I was curious to see how it compares with the official Apple leather cases for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. Now I have both Mujjo’s Tan Full Leather case and Apple’s Baltic Blue Leather MagSafe case.

Mujjo’s case amazes anyone with its unboxing experience. The case comes in an elegant box with magnets that highlight its premium quality. The packaging is way nicer than Apple’s MagSafe Case box, but what’s really important comes inside it — which obviously is the case itself.

The case is very minimalist and the only detail it has is Mujjo’s brand engraved discreetly on the back. Even the buttons are made under the same material as the case, and although they can be hard to press when you start using the case, they get soft pretty fast. On the inside, Mujjo’s leather case has a microfiber to avoid scratches on the iPhone, which is similar to what Apple does with its own cases.

The camera cutout has a bump to protect the camera lens when you place the iPhone on a table or any other surface that might scratch them. The bottom of the case has a large cutout while the Apple’s MagSafe case encloses the entire iPhone. Both Apple’s MagSafe case and the Mujjo leather case are about 1 millimeter thicker than the iPhone to protect the screen.

Although they look relatively the same in terms of design, the feeling of each case in the hands is quite different. Mujjo uses a more textured leather, which increases the grip of the case and makes it less slippery while holding the phone — which is really important when you have a huge phone like the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple’s leather case, on the other hand, has softer leather with less detail and that slips easily from the hands. One advantage for the Apple leather cases is that they have metal buttons that are easier to press and hold, but at the same time the camera cutout has a plastic bump that makes the phone slip on a table.

So which case to choose? Well, that depends on what you expect from a case as there are some key differences between them to keep in mind.

Both cases will protect your iPhone from eventual scratches and even from some accidental drops. The metal buttons make Apple’s leather case more elegant, but having a soft grip is something that worries me. Mujjo’s case may not have fancy buttons like Apple’s cases, but they have a better grip and they cost less too.

The downside of Mujjo’s cases is that they are not made for MagSafe, which means the new magnetic accessories created for iPhone 12 will not work properly with these cases. If you don’t use MagSafe accessories this may not be a big deal since it still works with Qi chargers, but you might want to get a MagSafe case from Apple instead if you’re planning to use it with a MagSafe charger.

If you’re looking for a premium leather case for your iPhone at a reasonable price, Mujjo’s cases are definitely great options to choose from.

Mujjo’s Full Leather cases for iPhone 12 models cost $41 on the Mujjo website — and you can also find them on Amazon. Apple’s MagSafe Leather cases cost $59 at the Apple Online Store.

Check out the gallery with more photos below:

