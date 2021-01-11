Ecobee gives its HomeKit Smart Camera a $50 price cut, adds Spotify integration, more

Ecobee has announced that it is dropping the price of its premium Smart Camera with voice control from $179 to $129. This comes after the company rolled out HomeKit Secure Video last month, making the Smart Camera a more tempting option for HomeKit users.
When I reviewed the Ecobee Smart Camera last year, I noted that its $179 price point made it an expensive alternative to other smart cameras on the market. Even with its new $129 price tag, the Smart Camera is still on the premium side of the market, but much more reasonably so.
In addition to dropping the price, Ecobee has also added a handful of new features to the Smart Camera, including Spotify integration:
- SmartFocus v2 to track the motion of multiple people and pans and zooms more smoothly.
- Spotify Connect to stream anything from Spotify through SmartCamera with voice control.
- Smoke Alarm Detection (with Haven subscription) to alert users and the family when the SmartCamera with voice controls hears the smoke alarm.
The Ecobee Smart Camera supports 1080p video with a 180-degree field, as well as panning, tilting, and zooming, though those features are not available via the Home app because of HomeKit limitations. It features a premium stainless steel and black design.
The Ecobee Smart Camera with voice control is available today at its new price point of $129. Users can ensure they have the latest software features through the Ecobee app for iOS.
