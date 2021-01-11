Ecobee gives its HomeKit Smart Camera a $50 price cut, adds Spotify integration, more

Ecobee has announced that it is dropping the price of its premium Smart Camera with voice control from $179 to $129. This comes after the company rolled out HomeKit Secure Video last month, making the Smart Camera a more tempting option for HomeKit users.

When I reviewed the Ecobee Smart Camera last year, I noted that its $179 price point made it an expensive alternative to other smart cameras on the market. Even with its new $129 price tag, the Smart Camera is still on the premium side of the market, but much more reasonably so.

In addition to dropping the price, Ecobee has also added a handful of new features to the Smart Camera, including Spotify integration:

SmartFocus v2 to track the motion of multiple people and pans and zooms more smoothly.

to track the motion of multiple people and pans and zooms more smoothly. Spotify Connect to stream anything from Spotify through SmartCamera with voice control.

to stream anything from Spotify through SmartCamera with voice control. Smoke Alarm Detection (with Haven subscription) to alert users and the family when the SmartCamera with voice controls hears the smoke alarm.

The Ecobee Smart Camera supports 1080p video with a 180-degree field, as well as panning, tilting, and zooming, though those features are not available via the Home app because of HomeKit limitations. It features a premium stainless steel and black design.

The Ecobee Smart Camera with voice control is available today at its new price point of $129. Users can ensure they have the latest software features through the Ecobee app for iOS.

