LG unveils 4K UltraFine OLED Pro display, Dell reveals 40-inch 5K2K ultrawide with Thunderbolt 3

- Jan. 11th 2021 6:45 am PT

LG is expanding its line of UltraFine monitors at CES this year with a new UltraFine OLED Pro. This UltraFine display measures in at 31.5-inches and features a 4K resolution, and it marks a notable expansion of OLED display technology from smartphones and TVs to mid-size displays such as monitors.

LG hasn’t released many details about its new LG UltraFine OLED Pro, but it has shared a video promoting some of the features. As Engadget first reported, the UltraFine OLED Pro will feature one USB-C port, three USB-A ports, two DisplayPort connections, and HDMI.

The video from LG also says that the UltraFine OLED Pro is 99 percent DCI-P3 and Adobe RBG color-accurate.

Unfortunately, there is no word on pricing or availability just yet — but we don’t expect the UltraFine OLED Pro to be cheap. For comparison’s sake, the 24-inch LG UltraFine 4K retails for $699, and the 27-inch UltraFine 5K retails for $1300. While both of these displays feature Thunderbolt connectivity, which drives up the cost, they also use the more affordable IPS panel technology as opposed to OLED.

But one important factor to consider here is that one of the biggest downsides of OLED in general is the risk of burn-in. This is likely especially true for a computer display when you spend a lot of time in a single application and have permanent UI elements, such as the macOS dock and menu bar.

We’ll be sure to update when LG announces more details about its UltraFine OLED Pro, including pricing and availability information.

Dell unveils new 40-inch curved display with Thunderbolt 3

In related news, Dell has been crowned a CES 2021 Innovation Award honoree for its new Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD. This display is the “world’s first 40-inch ultrawide curved WUHD (5K2K) monitor for immersive productivity.”

At that size, the display features a pixel density of 140 pixels-per-inch thanks to its 5120×2160. This is why Dell is focusing on viewing space rather than resolution and pixel density.

For Mac users, one of the most notable features is Thunderbolt 3 support, which gives one-cable connectivity and allows the UltraSharp 40 to serve as a hub for other peripherals and accessories. It supports up to 90W of charging, and features HDMI connectivity, and Ethernet port, USB-C, and USB-A on the back.

The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved is similar to the LG 5K2K UltraWide, which we reviewed back in 2018. The difference is that the LG 5K2K UltraWide features a 34-inch display, while the Dell features a larger 40-inch panel.

The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor (U4021QW) will be available January 28, 2021, starting at $2,099.99.

The LG UltraFine Display is a product forged from a partnership between LG and Apple. It comes in both 4K and a 5K varieties, and features USB-C connectors for connecting to eligible Macs and for connecting peripherals.
CES 2021

