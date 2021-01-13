Apple’s latest iPad Air highlight’s today’s best deals, plus Apple Watch bands on sale, more

Today’s best deals include iPad Air at $50 off, plus you can save on Apple Watch sport loop bands, and a budget-friendly Westinghouse HDTV. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Save up to $50 on Apple’s latest iPad Air

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $559. That’s a $40 savings from the regular going rate, down $10 from our previous mention, and matching Black Friday 2020. You can also take $50 off the upgraded 256GB model as well, which is another match of regular deals over the last year.

With a redesigned casing, Apple’s latest iPad Air packs a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge screen equipped with True Tone support. Everything is powered by a new A14 Bionic processor, with Touch ID making a return in the power button alongside USB-C charging and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.

Toss this fabric sport loop band on your Apple Watch

Amazon offers its Elastic Apple Watch Sport Band in various colors for $7. As a comparison, these Apple Watch bands typically go for around $10. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low as well. Ditch your original Watch band for this elastic option that features a solid loop all the way around. Made of stretchy material, you’ll be able to easily slide this band on and off without much issue. It’s available in a selection of different colors today, making it easy to add some style to your wrist without breaking the bank.

Westinghouse 43-inch 1080p Roku HDTV sees 1-day price drop

Best Buy offers the Westinghouse 43-inch 1080p Roku HDTV for $180. As a comparison, it typically goes for $250 and today’s deal matches our previous mention and the second-best we’ve seen. With a 43-inch 1080p panel, this is a solid budget-friendly option for the bedroom or den. Built-in Roku support delivers access to popular streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and much more. You’ll also receive three HDMI ports as well.

