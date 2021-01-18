Deals: Anker sale at Amazon from $15, latest Retina 5K iMac, more

Today’s best deals include a fresh batch of Anker accessories on sale, plus Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMac is discounted, and you can save on MacBook Pro at Best Buy. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New Anker sale at Amazon

Anker’s Amazon storefront is kicking off the week with a fresh batch of deals on smartphone accessories and more. Our top pick is Anker’s 60W PowerPort Atom PD USB-C Wall Charger at $39.09. That’s a 20% discount from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen in four months. This model features two USB-C ports that can push up to 60W worth of power, making it a suitable option for many of Apple’s latest products, including iPhones, iPads, and select MacBooks. The 2-in-1 design makes it easy enough to always juice up your gear while at home, at the office, or on-the-go.

Drop $122 from Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac

Authorized Apple retailer Expercom via Amazon offers Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.3GHz/8GB/512GB for $1,877. As a comparison, that’s down from the usual $1,999 going rate and $22 less than our previous mention.

Apple’s 2020 Retina 5K iMacs feature a familiar design but with upgraded internals, along with a new 10th-generation processor and a 1080p webcam. This specific model offers a 3.3GHz processor, plus AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 512GB internal solid-state drive. You can learn more about this model in our hands-on review.

Best Buy 4-day sale discounts MacBook Pro

Best Buy has launched a new 4-day sale this morning with discounts on Apple products, Nest smart home gear, and much more.

On the Apple side of things, you’ll find up to $200 off some of Apple’s latest MacBook Pros. Today’s deals focus on the 16-inch model with a variety of configurations currently discounted. Amazon is currently price matching many of these offers at this time.

