Apple TV+ adds former Warner Bros executive as new film marketing boss

Apple is expanding its Apple TV+ leadership with the addition of Warner Bros executive JP Richards, according to a new report from Deadline. Richards will serve as the head of film marketing strategy for Apple TV+, the report says.

Richards spent six years at Warner Bros, starting as the executive vice president of worldwide digital marketing before elevating to broader EVP of worldwide marketing and chief digital strategists roles, then co-head of worldwide marketing. Prior to his time at Warner Bros, Richards spent 12 years at Universal, serving as the senior vice of digital marketing.

Among the areas he helped steer were Digital Marketing & Media, Strategy & Integrated Marketing, Promotional Partnerships & Alliances, Creative Content, Multi-Cultural Marketing, Branded Content & Media and Marketing/Creative Services. While there, he oversaw campaigns for Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Joker, A Star is Born, IT Chapter 1 and 2, They Shall Not Grow Old, The Lego Movies, The Conjuring Series, Creed and Creed 2. In his dozen years at Universal, he hatched digital campaigns for The Bourne Identity, Fast & Furious and Despicable Me franchises, among other films.

At Apple, Richards will report to video marketing chief Chris Van Amburg, Deadline reports.

Richards is a notable hire for Apple TV+ with a storied career in marketing. The hire comes as the service increases its library of original films in addition to television shows. Apple also recently announced that it will extend the TV+ free trial for an additional six months.

