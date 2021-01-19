Apple TV+ adds former Warner Bros executive as new film marketing boss

- Jan. 19th 2021 10:06 am PT

0

Apple is expanding its Apple TV+ leadership with the addition of Warner Bros executive JP Richards, according to a new report from Deadline. Richards will serve as the head of film marketing strategy for Apple TV+, the report says.

Richards spent six years at Warner Bros, starting as the executive vice president of worldwide digital marketing before elevating to broader EVP of worldwide marketing and chief digital strategists roles, then co-head of worldwide marketing. Prior to his time at Warner Bros, Richards spent 12 years at Universal, serving as the senior vice of digital marketing.

Among the areas he helped steer were Digital Marketing & Media, Strategy & Integrated Marketing, Promotional Partnerships & Alliances, Creative Content, Multi-Cultural Marketing, Branded Content & Media and Marketing/Creative Services. While there, he oversaw campaigns for Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Joker, A Star is Born, IT Chapter 1 and 2, They Shall Not Grow Old, The Lego Movies, The Conjuring Series, Creed and Creed 2. In his dozen years at Universal, he hatched digital campaigns for The Bourne Identity, Fast & Furious and Despicable Me franchises, among other films.

At Apple, Richards will report to video marketing chief Chris Van Amburg, Deadline reports.

Richards is a notable hire for Apple TV+ with a storied career in marketing. The hire comes as the service increases its library of original films in addition to television shows. Apple also recently announced that it will extend the TV+ free trial for an additional six months.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.