Apple sets first Apple Watch ‘Unity’ Activity Challenge for February in honor of Black History Month

Apple’s next Apple Watch Activity Challenge has officially been scheduled. The first-ever “Unity Challenge” will be held from February 1 through February 28, and it encourages Apple Watch users to celebrate Black History Month by closing their Move ring seven days in a row.

This marks the first year that Apple has held an Apple Watch Activity Challenge in celebration of Black History Month. Apple Watch Activity Challenges are meant to promote using the watch for fitness and act as a way for Apple to guide users into taking advantage of the workout tracking features.

If you complete the challenge, Apple will reward you with an exclusive badge in the Activity app, as well as stickers for use in Messages and FaceTime.

Let’s celebrate Black history this month and keep the momentum going all year long. To start, earn this Unity award by closing your Move ring seven days in a row during February.

The Apple Watch Unity Challenge comes as the “Ring in the New Year” challenge continues. The “Ring in the New Year” challenge is a bit more strenuous: you’ll have to close your stand, exercise, and move rings for seven consecutive days during the month of January.

Conveniently, Apple launched its new Fitness+ workouts service back in December, providing Apple Watch users with a new way to fill their activity rings every day. Learn more about how to get started with Fitness+ in our full guide.

Apple Watch users will be notified about the Unity Challenge on their devices ahead of the challenge’s start on February 1. Check out the stickers you’ll be able to unlock below. Will you be taking part in this challenge on your Apple Watch? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: