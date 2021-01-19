Save on Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ from $299 in today’s best deals, AirPlay TVs, more

Today’s best deals include notable discounts on Apple Watch Series 5, plus Sony’s AirPlay TVs are discounted, and Anker’s affordable HomeKit cameras are on sale. Head below for all that and more.

Apple Watch Series 5 with Nike branding go on sale

Best Buy is currently offering Apple Watch Series 5 Nike models from $299. You can see the entire sale on this landing page. Today’s deals include both GPS and cellular configurations on sale, in multiple sizes and colors. Originally $429 or more, Best Buy’s current sale price equates to a $20 price drop from our previous mention (or more). We’ve seen the highlighted GPS 44mm model above around $350 most recently.

Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a bright Retina display that will relay all of your pertinent fitness tracking data along with smartphone notifications. The Nike+ model arrives with an extra sporty band and added Watch faces to take your fitness experience to a new level. Cellular connectivity is another feature worth mentioning here, as it enables users to leave their iPhone at home while going on long runs.

Save up to 25% on Sony’s AirPlay 2-enabled 4K HDR TVs

Amazon is currently discounting Sony’s lineup of X800H AirPlay 2 4K UHDTVs with prices starting at $448 for the 43-inch model. Here you’d normally pay $599, with today’s offer saving you 25% and bringing the price down to match our previous mention for the all-time low.

Centered around a 43-inch 4K HDR panel, Sony delivers Dolby Vision and Atmos support on its X800H series TV alongside a dedicated game mode for a “more responsive experience” with PS5. You’ll be able to enjoy access to various streaming services, and there’s also AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, Alexa integration, and Android TV features. Plus, four HDMI ports are included for hooking everything into the rest of your setup.

Anker’s affordable cameras feature HomeKit support

Anker’s eufy sub-brand has a new sale going over at Amazon this morning featuring deals on its popular cameras. Our top pick is the Pan & Tilt 1080p Security Camera for $34. That’s down from the usual $40 going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. This is the 1080p model, but you can also find the HomeKit-variant at 2K discounted to $40 from the usual $52 going rate.

As its name suggests, when movement is detected, it will follow the person, animal, etc. over its 360-degree field of view. Users will receive alerts and footage is kept on local storage. It’s an affordable way to bring HomeKit video to your space. Best of all? No hub required.

