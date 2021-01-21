iPhone trade-in gets you twice as much as a comparable Android one, a year in

- Jan. 21st 2021 6:24 am PT

0

New data provided by a trade-in website shows that an iPhone trade-in gets you twice as much as trading in a comparable flagship Android smartphone a year after you bought it. Both comparisons are calculated as a percentage of the purchase price, to ensure that they are like-for-like …

The difference tails off slightly at two years, but the used iPhone is still worth very much more than the used Android phone.

Trade-in tracker website BankMyCell ran the numbers.

The data below quotes the trade-in depreciation from the initial buyback price for a used iOS or Android device priced at $700 or over, then tracks its decline yearly.

In one year, the current average depreciation of a new iPhone’s trade-in value is -16.70%, compared with Android’s -33.62%.

In two years, the current average depreciation of a new iPhone’s trade-in value is -35.47% compared with Android’s -61.50%.

After four years, the gap begins to close, with iPhones losing an average of -66.43% of their initial buyback value, compared with Androids -81.11%.

The difference grows even starker when you compare the resale value of brand-new, boxed, unused devices.

Nine months after the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra release, the buyback price was -64.71% of its original retail value. By comparison, in the same nine-month timespan from release, the iPhone 11 Pro Max had lost -32.22% from its original retail value.

The report goes on to compare comparable Apple and Samsung models.

iPhone 11 lost -12.84% of its trade-in value in the whole of 2020, compared with the Galaxy S20 losing -34.73% in only nine months.

iPhone 11 Pro lost -21.31% of its trade-in value throughout 2020, compared with the Galaxy S20+ losing -30.59% in only nine months.

iPhone 11 Pro Max lost -15.96% of its trade-in value in the whole of 2020, compared with the Galaxy S20 Ultra losing -36.30% in only nine months

I’ve long argued that comparing Apple product pricing with cheaper competitor products makes no sense unless you also factor in resale values.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
iPhone 11

About the Author

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3