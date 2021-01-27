AirPods Max ear cushions now available to order separately for $69

When Apple announced AirPods Max back in December, they also quietly added individual magnetic ear cushion sets to the Apple Store. Well, there’s good news for AirPods Max owners who want to customize their headphones. You can now order cushions in all 5 colors and mix and match them. AirPods Max Ear Cushions are priced at $69 so they certainly aren’t cheap. But then again, if you bought a pair of $550 headphones you can probably also afford these.

AirPods Max Ear Cushions are available in silver, black, green, sky blue and pink. When you buy these you’ll get a set of 2 cushions, one for the right side and one for the left side. You can order them now and have them delivered by Monday February 1st or by this Friday if you want to pay for express shipping.

Ear cushions on AirPods Max are magnetic so they can be easily removed if you damage them or want to clean out the inside of each cup. A few weeks ago we reported on a really slick tool that lets you play around with different customization options for AirPods Max. So if you want to see what your headphones would look like with a different set of ear cushions make sure to check it out.

