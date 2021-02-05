Friday’s best deals: Latest iPad Air falls to $549, LG UltraFine 5K Monitor, more

To close out the work week, Friday’s best deals are headlined by Apple’s latest iPad Air at $549, as well as an offers on the LG UltraFine 5K Thunderbolt 3 Monitor and Beats Pill+ Bluetooth Speaker. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to $549

Amazon is currently offering the 4th Generation Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $549 in Sky Blue. Down from its $599 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new Amazon low.

With a redesigned casing, Apple’s latest iPad Air packs a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge screen equipped with True Tone support. Everything is powered by a new A14 Bionic processor, with Touch ID making a return in the power button alongside USB-C charging and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.

LG UltraFine 5K Thunderbolt 3 Monitor at $354 off

Woot offers the LG 27-inch UltraFine 5K Thunderbolt 3 Monitor for $946 in certified refurbished condition. Having originally retailed for $1,300, you’ll still pay as much in new condition at Best Buy, with today’s offer matching our previous mention for one of the best prices to date, and the lowest we’ve seen in over a year.

LG’s UltraFine monitor is an ideal MacBook companion, thanks to Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and 94W of power delivery. Alongside a 27-inch 5K panel, there’s also a built-in 1080p camera and speakers, three USB-C ports, and an adjustable stand.

Beats Pill+ Bluetooth Speaker drops to $126

Amazon is offering the Beats Pill+ Portable Wireless Speaker for $126. That’s $54 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the best price we’ve tracked since October. Beats Pill+ is an Apple product that aims to deliver “defined, pure sound quality in a portable, compact design.” It wirelessly pairs over Bluetooth and can play your favorite tunes, audiobooks, podcasts, and more for up to 12 hours. iPhone users are bound to love that it can be topped off with Lightning, limited the number of cables needed to refuel your devices.

