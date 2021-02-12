Spectrum Mobile adds cellular Apple Watch support for the first time

Charter Communications has announced that its Spectrum Mobile carrier is officially joining the Apple Watch market. For the first time, Spectrum Mobile now supports the Apple Watch, allowing customers to add a cellular Apple Watch to their existing plan for $10 per month.

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS TO INTRODUCE APPLE WATCH SERIES 6 AND APPLE WATCH SE FOR SPECTRUM MOBILE™CUSTOMERS, STARTING FEB. 12 Customers Can Get 3 Months Free Smartwatch Access When Adding New or Pre-Owned Apple Watches to an Existing Spectrum Mobile Plan or Account Stamford, CT – February 12, 2021 – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced that Spectrum Mobile will offer Apple Watch Series 6, delivering breakthrough wellness and fitness capabilities, and Apple Watch SE, a combination of design, function and value. Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE mark the first smartwatches available from the nation’s fastest-growing mobile provider*, and will be for sale online and at Spectrum Mobile stores nationwide starting today. Apple Watch Series 6 introduces a revolutionary Blood Oxygen sensor and app1 that offer users even more insight into their overall wellness, and also delivers notable hardware improvements, including a faster S6 System in Package (SiP) and Always-On Altimeter to provide real-time elevation all day long. Apple Watch Series 6 features a palette of new case finishes and bands, and watchOS 7 brings sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection and new workout types to encourage users to be more active, stay connected, and better manage their health. Apple Watch SE packs the essential features of Apple Watch into a modern design. Apple Watch SE comes in three finishes of a case made of 100 percent recycled aluminum, features the largest and most advanced Retina display, and includes the same accelerometer, gyroscope and Always-On Altimeter as Apple Watch Series 6. With watchOS 7, a built-in compass to enhance outdoor activity tracking, fall detection, and more, Apple Watch SE helps users to stay connected, be more active and keep an eye on their health. “Spectrum Mobile is creating real value for our customers by delivering the fastest overall speeds, simple monthly plans and the best devices – and now that includes Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE smartwatches,” said Danny Bowman, Chief Mobile Officer for Charter. “Spectrum Mobile customers enjoy a differentiated mobile experience and significant savings. The addition of Apple Watch to the variety of devices we offer will support our customers’ healthy lifestyle and help them stay connected.” Spectrum Mobile customers can also bring their existing Apple Watch Series 3 or later, including Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, to their Spectrum Mobile account. A $10 per monthly Smartwatch Access plan with unlimited data will be added for each new Apple Watch activated on Spectrum Mobile. For a limited time, customers who activate a new or previously owned Apple Watch will receive three months of free Smartwatch Access. Customers must have an active iPhone on Spectrum Mobile in order to activate Apple Watch. With Spectrum Mobile, Apple Watch users will enjoy seamless connectivity on the go. Spectrum Mobile features the fastest overall speeds** combining Spectrum’s nationwide 5G and 4G LTE coverage and network of Out-of-Home WiFi access points and Home Internet. Spectrum Mobile also offers simple data plans, starting with By the Gig for $14/Gig and Unlimited plans for $45/month for 20 GB and $55/month for 30 GB*** and unlimited domestic calling. All plans include 4G and 5G access, with no added taxes, fees or contracts. More information is available at SpectrumMobile.com.

