Wednesday’s best deals: Apple Magic Keyboards $199, iPad Pros $100 off, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by iPad Pro Magic Keyboards on sale from $199, as well as $100 off the latest iPad Pro models and Emerson’s HomeKit Smart Thermostat at $120. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on iPad Pro Magic Keyboards

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $329. Also available for the 11-inch iPad Pro and latest iPad Air at $199. Down from their respective $349 and $299 going rates, today’s offer amounts to as much as 33% in savings and matches the all-time lows we’ve seen on these accessories.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard brings an improved typing experience to your iPad centered around a unique floating hinge design that allows for an adjustable viewing angle. That’s alongside Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C port that’s dedicated to supplying power to your device. There are also backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that pairs with iPadOS for a compelling on-the-go workstation.

Latest iPad Pro models on sale from $749

Amazon is discounting a selection of Apple’s latest iPad Pro models starting with the 11-inch Wi-Fi 128GB model at $749. You’ll be able to save up to $100 across the board with today’s offer discounting a wider variety of configurations than our previous mention including both 11- and 12.9-inch models, on top of both Wi-Fi and cellular variants. These are either matching or marking the best prices we’ve seen since the holiday season, as well.

Apple’s latest iPad Pros deliver a familiar edge-to-edge display with up to 12.9 inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more.

HomeKit heating awaits with Emerson’s Touch Thermostat

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for $120. Having dropped from $150, you’ll still pay as much at $169 at Home Depot with today’s offer saving you as much as 29%.

Regardless of if you’ve welcomed Siri, Alexa, or Assistant into your smart home, Emerson’s Sensi Touch thermostat will be compatible. Alongside smartphone control for setting schedules and automations, there’s also the built-in touchscreen. Now that winter has arrived and with it lots of snow for much of the country, this is a great upgrade to help keep your smart home at the perfect temperature while also taking advantage of energy savings.

elago’s MagSafe Charging Trays see first deals from $21

elago’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its MS MagSafe Charging Tray Duo for $22. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $28 going rate that you’ll pay for other styles right now, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings and marks the first discount we’ve seen. elago’s new MS Charging Tray Duo lives up to its name with space to refuel both an iPhone and Apple Watch. The silicone accessory has room to slot in an official MagSafe and Apple Watch charger, as well as a divot to rest AirPods or your keys in. Shop another model right here at $21.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Earbuds fall to $60

Amazon currently offers the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 True Wireless Earbuds for $60. Down from the usual $100 going rate, they just recently dropped to $80 with today’s offer amounting to as much as 40% in savings, beating our previous mention by $10, and marking a new Amazon low. Anker’s Liberty Air 2 earbuds deliver a more affordable alternative to AirPods while still touting a similar true wireless design. There’s 28 hours of overall playback thanks to the charging case, with the earbuds letting you rock out for 7 hours at a time by themselves.

