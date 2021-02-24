Sensibo Air adds HomeKit support for retrofitting window AC units and more with smart home features

- Feb. 24th 2021 6:15 am PT

0

Companies like Google’s Nest, Ecobee, and Honeywell mostly own the market when it comes to making central A/C and furnaces smart but what about window/portable/split AC units and more? Sensibo Air is an easy way to convert your dumb A/C into a smart appliance and now HomeKit support has officially arrived.

Sensibo’s first product, the Sensibo Sky launched back in 2018. It offered a simple conversion of existing window A/C units and more that work with a remote control. In our review, we found it to be solid from both a convenience and money saving perspective. But we had some criticism, particularly the lack of HomeKit support.

Now the latest product, Sensibo Air – which includes greater device support and can be purchased in a bundle with a separate Room Sensor to read temp, humidity, and motion – has gotten HomeKit functionality:

We’re excited to announce that Sensibo Air, the first smart-sensing air conditioning controller, is now compatible with Apple’s HomeKit — making your smart home even smarter! It may be hard to imagine for some right now that summer will be here before we know it. This new update will make saving money and energy with AC – and heat pumps – even easier.

Sensibo says Air is compatible with “any air conditioner or heat pump with a remote control.” But you can double check your specific model on its website (about halfway down).

Sensibo Air on its own normally sells for $169 but is currently going for $139. The Sensibo Air plus Room Sensor normally sells for $199 and at the time of writing is going for $149. You can find the same bundle on Sensibo’s Amazon storefront as well.

Sensibo also offers bundles of 4 or more with the price coming down as low as $129 per unit. Keep in mind it’s just the Sensibo Air that now has HomeKit, the Sensibo Sky still does not.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

HomeKit

HomeKit

HomeKit is Apple's home automation app/framework that lets you control connected accessories from your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod, and Siri.
sensibo

sensibo

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.