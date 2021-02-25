Thursday’s best deals: iPhone 11/Pro/Max from $510, M1 MacBook Pro $100 off, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with refurbished iPhone 11 models on sale from $510. That’s alongside $100 discount on Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro and this stainless steel link Apple Watch for $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 11/Pro/Max fall to new lows from $510

Woot is discounting various iPhone 11/Pro models in certified refurbished condition starting at $510. Amongst all of the offers, our top pick is the iPhone 11 Pro at $610 for the 64GB model. Down from $999, today’s offer amounts to 39% in savings, beats our previous mention by $40, and marks a new low.

Apple’s now previous-generation iPhone lineup delivers Liquid Retina HD displays alongside dual or three camera systems that will capture some of the best smartphone photos out there. That’s on top of Face ID, wireless charging support, and more.

Save up to $100 on Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,219. You’ll also find it at B&H, as well. Down from its $1,299 going rate, you’re saving $80, with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date and coming within $20 of the all-time low. The 512GB model is also available for $1,399, down from $1,499.

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro arrives with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, as well as the new M1 chip under the hood for improved performance. That’s alongside up to 17-hour battery life, a 13-inch Retina display, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Score this stainless steel link Apple Watch for $13

Amazon offers a Stainless Steel Link Apple Watch Band for $13. Usually fetching $20, you’re saving 37% with today’s offer beating the previous price cut by $3 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Compatible with every Apple Watch model to date, this band is a stylish way to class up your wearable with a new look. It’s comprised of stainless steel and features a space gray color scheme, adjustable link design, and more affordable price tag than what you could hope to find from an official Apple offering.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Razer Kiyo Pro Review: Is this the best camera for streaming and video calls? [Video]

Definitive Technology BP9060 Review: Expandable towers with huge sound [Video]

Review: Drop Panda Boom Mic turns audiophile Bluetooth headphones into a gaming headset [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: