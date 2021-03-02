9to5Mac BundleHunt sale features over 45 top Mac apps from $1

Today we’re kicking off a new BundleHunt app sale in partnership with 9to5Mac to bring our readers a selection of deals from just $1. With over 45 titles to choose from, you’ll enjoy lifetime access along with consistent upgrades on each app. Everything has been updated to support macOS Big Sur, making for a great time to score some top-rated picks to elevate your workflow or score some new software for an M1 Mac. Head below for a few details on our top picks or dive into the entire sale here.

Our new 9to5Mac BundleHunt is a great way to pick up notable apps at a significant price drop along the way. There are 49 apps in total to choose from starting at $1, so be sure to browse all the way to the bottom of the page to see all of your options. Here are a few our top picks:

Notable apps in today’s sale include:

Corel AfterShot Pro 3: A RAW photo editor with fast image processing and management.

A RAW photo editor with fast image processing and management. TextSniper: Instantly capture non-selectable text from YouTube videos, PDFs, images, and more

Instantly capture non-selectable text from YouTube videos, PDFs, images, and more EagleFiler: Lets you organize files, archive e-mails, save web pages and notes, and then search everything.

Lets you organize files, archive e-mails, save web pages and notes, and then search everything. DevUtils: Format JSON, decode Base64, convert timestamps… with just one click!

Format JSON, decode Base64, convert timestamps… with just one click! Amadine: Perfect for illustrations, designing websites, laying out flyers and brochures, and more

Perfect for illustrations, designing websites, laying out flyers and brochures, and more Network Radar: Find out which devices are connected to your network, detect intruders, troubleshoot network issues and get notified upon changes.

Make sure to swing over to our roundup of the best iOS and Mac apps each day for even more deals on popular games, productivity software, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: