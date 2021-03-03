Deals: Anker’s latest same from $15, Apple MagSafe gear starting at $34, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Anker’s latest iPhone accessory sale from $15. That’s alongside official Apple MagSafe accessories starting at $34 and this rare Nike Sport Apple Watch Band discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s latest sale has deals from $15

Anker has rolled out a new collection of deals today as part of its latest Amazon sale that’s discounting a selection of smartphone essentials and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker 65W PowerPort Atom III Slim Charger for $39. Down from its $46 going rate, you’re saving 15% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and marking the best price in over six months.

This compact charger delivers a 4-port design that brings three 2.4A USB-A slots into the mix alongside a USB-C output. It can dish out 65W of power to connected devices and streamlines your on-the-go or nightstand charging setup.

Save on official MagSafe accessories from $34

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Sleeve in several styles starting at $115. Down from its $129 going rate, today’s offer marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen on many of these styles and only the second discount to date on the accessory overall. Regardless of which colorway to bring home, you’re looking at an all-time low.

Designed to protect your entire iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, this sleeve is comprised of specially tanned and finished European leather, which comes in a stock blue colorway. It has a cutout on the front for keeping tabs on the time while your handset is inside and pairs with a lanyard-like attachment for some added security. MagSafe charging support rounds out the package. Find more deals from $34 right here.

Nike Sport Apple Watch Band sees rare discount

Best Buy currently offers the official Nike Sport Apple Watch Band in Anthracite/Black for $30. Down from its usual $49 going rate, you’re saving $19 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention from before the holidays and marking one of the best discounts to date.

Nike’s official sport band brings a more fitness-focused design to your Apple Watch. Alongside just being a rare chance to score this first-party offering, it delivers a premium build comprised of “high-performance fluoroelastomer with compression-molded holes,” ensuring it can stay breathable through workouts and the like. Head below for more.

