Apple TV+ series ‘Dear…’ renewed for second season with 10 new episodes

- Mar. 5th 2021 9:39 am PT

0

One of the lesser-known Apple TV+ series is Dear... that offers a refreshed approach to biographical documentaries. After the first season featured spotlights on Oprah, Stevie Wonder, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more, Apple has confirmed its renewed the show for a second season with 10 new episodes.

Apple shared the news in a press release today:

Apple TV+ today announced a second season renewal for its inspiring and acclaimed unscripted series “Dear…” from Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler. The announcement comes on the heels of the critically acclaimed debut of Apple and Cutler’s global smash hit documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.”

Apple didn’t give a specific release date but said the next 10 installments will arrive “later this year.” The second season will include episodes featuring:

  • Academy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and producer Viola Davis
  • Multi-platinum recording artist, actress and producer Selena Gomez
  • Two-time Academy Award-winning actor, producer, New York Times best-selling author and activist Jane Fonda
  • Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay
  • Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter
  • Former Vogue creative director and journalist Andre Leon Talley
  • Golden Globe and SAG Award winner, and Emmy Award-nominated actress Sandra Oh
  • Renowned waterman Laird Hamilton
  • The NBA’s all-time leading scorer and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

You can find the first season of Dear… on Apple TV+ here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.