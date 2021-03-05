Apple TV+ series ‘Dear…’ renewed for second season with 10 new episodes

One of the lesser-known Apple TV+ series is Dear... that offers a refreshed approach to biographical documentaries. After the first season featured spotlights on Oprah, Stevie Wonder, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more, Apple has confirmed its renewed the show for a second season with 10 new episodes.

Apple shared the news in a press release today:

Apple TV+ today announced a second season renewal for its inspiring and acclaimed unscripted series “Dear…” from Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler. The announcement comes on the heels of the critically acclaimed debut of Apple and Cutler’s global smash hit documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.”

Apple didn’t give a specific release date but said the next 10 installments will arrive “later this year.” The second season will include episodes featuring:

Academy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and producer Viola Davis

Multi-platinum recording artist, actress and producer Selena Gomez

Two-time Academy Award-winning actor, producer, New York Times best-selling author and activist Jane Fonda

Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay

Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter

Former Vogue creative director and journalist Andre Leon Talley

Golden Globe and SAG Award winner, and Emmy Award-nominated actress Sandra Oh

Renowned waterman Laird Hamilton

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

You can find the first season of Dear… on Apple TV+ here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: