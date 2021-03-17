Bandsintown PLUS lands on Apple TV with exclusive live concerts and artist interviews

Bandsintown launched its PLUS subscription service back in January this year that offers exclusive streaming for live shows and artist-fan Q&As. Now the service is available with a new Apple TV app to more easily enjoy the intimate content on the big screen.

Bandsintown was originally designed as an easy way to discover artists playing nearby, get tickets, follow bands, and more. Now with the PLUS subscription, users get access to over 25 live streaming concerts and other exclusive content each month.

In January, the premium offering debuted with support for the iPhone and iPad app and now that’s expanding to Apple TV.

Bandsintown PLUS, a first-of-its-kind subscription service delivering remarkable live streaming experiences to everyone, everywhere, announced today the launch of the Bandsintown PLUS app for Apple TV. Available now in the Apple TV App Store, the new app provides quick and easy access for subscribers to Bandsintown PLUS and its slate of exclusive monthly live shows and artists Q&As.

Bandsintown PLUS runs $9.99/month for unlimited access to all of the live streaming concerts and artist Q&As. And you can download the new Apple TV app along with iPhone and iPad versions from the App Store.

Upcoming live concerts include Gabriel Garzon-Montano, Charli XCX, ELIO, Dam-Funk, Peach Pit, Frances Forever, serpentwithfeet, The Microphones, Skullcrusher, The Head and the Heart, Portugal. The Man, HAIM, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: