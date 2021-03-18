Convert your iPad into a drawing tablet for Windows with new Astropad public beta

Astropad has offered its studio app for creative professionals that turns iPad into a Mac drawing tablet since 2017. Now after hearing lots of feedback from users, Astropad has launched a beta to convert iPad into a PC drawing tablet.

Astropad announced the free public beta on a new landing page. The beta, named Project Blue allows users to mirror their PC display on iPad and draw, illustrate, and design directly into Windows apps like Photoshop, Illustrator, Blender, ZBrush, and more.

Like Astropad studio for Mac/iPad, Project Blue for PC/iPad is optimized for Apple Pencil and touch gestures and can be used over WiFi or wired via USB.

Project Blue goes beyond a basic drawing tablet. Featuring a robust sidebar and on-screen UI, you can quickly access your favorite shortcuts and customize your drawing preferences. — Because when it comes to your creative workflow, we know that no two artists work alike.

Anyone can try out the free public beta of Project Blue now. Here’s what the current build includes along with new features that will be arriving soon:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: