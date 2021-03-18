All of today’s Apple best deals are headlined by one of the first notable offers on the entry-level M1 MacBook Air. That’s alongside a pair of official accessories including the Apple Watch Sport Loop band at $42 and the very first deal on its Leather 16-inch MacBook Pro Sleeve. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 MacBook Air sees notable deal to $960

Amazon offers the Apple M1 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB for $960. Down from its usual $999 going rate, today’s offer is only the third overall discount on the entry-level model, comes within $10 of our previous mention, and amounts to $39 in savings.

Apple’s new MacBook Air packs a familiar 13-inch design but with completely overhauled internals that deliver stellar battery life and notable performance gains despite a fan-less build. On top of 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports here as well as Apple’s Magic Keyboard and upwards of 18-hour battery life.

Apple Watch Sport Loop band sees rare deal to $42

Amazon is currently offering the official Apple Watch Sport Loop band in kumquat for $42. Both sizes are available at this price as well. Down from its usual $49 going rate, today’s offer marks the first notable discount we’ve seen since December across the lineup and is the second-best price to date on this particular colorway.

This official Apple Watch Sport Loop band delivers a soft and lightweight design that’s also breathable on your wrist to ensure it’s ideal for workouts. Unlike the standard silicone offerings from Apple, this one touts a fully adjustable band that makes it easy to find the perfect fit on your wrist.

Apple’s Leather 16-inch MacBook Pro Sleeve sees first discount

Amazon currently offers the official Apple Leather 16-inch MacBook Pro Sleeve in Saddle Brown for $162. Down from its $199 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 19% in savings, is the very first price cut we’ve seen, and a new low.

If you’re rocking a 16-inch MacBook Pro and don’t plan on upgrading at any point in the near future, grabbing this official sleeve will help ensure it stays protected until you are ready to grab a new machine. It’s comprised of high-quality European leather and filled with an interior soft microfiber lining to assist with that cause, while still looking great.

