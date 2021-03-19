9to5Mac Happy Hour 321: Goodbye HomePod, Thunderbolt iPad Pro, Apple’s aimless smart home strategy

This week on Happy Hour 9to5Mac’s Benjamin and Zac bid farewell to the big HomePod speaker amidst Apple’s confused smart home strategy, and discuss the latest iPad Pro rumors.
