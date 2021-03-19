As we head into the weekend, all of today’s Apple best deals are headlined by iPhone 11 Pro for FREE with select plans. That’s on top of up to $300 in savings on Apple Watch Series 5 models and these Anker Nebula projectors on sale from $222. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 11 Pro goes FREE with this deal

Verizon Wireless is currently offering Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro 64GB for FREE when you activate a new line on its Unlimited Plan. You’ll also score a $250 credit when switching from another carrier. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen to date and amounts to as much as $1,249 in savings with the added credit and savings from the handset.

Apple’s previous-generation iPhone 11 Pro delivers a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip and comes backed by 64GB of onboard storage. Around back there’s a triple camera array headlined by a 12MP sensor. That’s on top of Face ID, wireless charging support, and all-day battery life.

Apple Watch Series 5 now up to $300 off

Amazon and Best Buy are currently clearing out Apple Watch Series 5 with up to $300 in savings to be had on cellular models, Nike+ editions, and more. Our top pick is the Stainless Steel 40mm GPS + Cellular model with Space Black Milanese Loop band for $449. Down from its $749 going rate, today’s offer is $50 below our previous mention and a new low on this style.

Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features as Series 6 like an always-on display and ECG monitoring, but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swimproof design and cellular connectivity. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Anker Nebula projectors on sale from $222

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is taking 23% or more off a selection of its Nebula projectors starting at $222. Our top pick among all of the discounts is the Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p Projector at $560. Down from its usual $800 going rate, you’re saving 30% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $40 and marking a new all-time low.

As one of the more recent additions to Anker’s stable of popular projectors, the new Nebula Cosmos offering delivers 1080p picture quality with the ability to project an up to 120-inch screen. Alongside being powered by Android for built-in access to streaming services and the like, you’ll find HDR support, a 900-lumen lamp, and integrated speakers for an all-in-one home theater setup.

