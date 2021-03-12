Apple discontinues original HomePod

Tonight Apple announced via TechCrunch that the original HomePod has been discontinued. The company will shift its focus to the HomePod mini introduced in October. The original HomePod will continue to be available at Apple and other resellers until supply runs out. Apple also notes that the HomePod will continue to get software updates and support from Apple Care.

Apple’s official statement to TechCrunch’s Matt Panzarino reads:

HomePod mini has been a hit since its debut last fall, offering customers amazing sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control all for just $99. We are focusing our efforts on HomePod mini. We are discontinuing the original HomePod, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers. Apple will provide HomePod customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care.

We reported yesterday that the space gray HomePod had become unavailable on Apple.com in the US. At this time the white model is still available online. Both are still available in some Apple retail stores.

The original HomePod was positioned as a high end speaker that was a smart assistant second. With the introduction of the new HomePod mini last year, Apple shifted focus to the lower end of the market competing with Amazon’s Echo and Google’s Nest products. It has put an increased emphasis on smart home integration with HomeKit as well as Siri intelligence.

HomePod mini has excellent sound quality, especially when paired with other HomePod minis. It’s not quite as good as the original HomePod, but Apple’s focus no longer appears to be on sound quality. HomePod mini is significantly cheaper than the original HomePod at just $99 rather than $299.

You can pick up a HomePod from Apple.com or another reseller before they leave shelves forever and meet the same fate as the iPod Hi-Fi. Are you sad Apple is discontinuing the HomePod? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

