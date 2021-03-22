Over the last week, YouTuber users have been reporting an error message claiming that “something went wrong” when trying to load a video on the YouTube app on the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K. YouTube says it is aware of this issue and investigating a fix.

A handful of affected users have reached out to 9to5Mac to report this problem:

“For 2 days now, the YouTube app for Apple TV has not been working. I have tried uninstalling and reinstalling the app. The new version has not pushed to my Apple TV yet. Is there anything at all I can do?” “The Youtube app stopped working on apple tv 4k today 3/14/2021. I have 4 of them. They all stop”

It’s not only for 9to5Mac Apple TV users are complaining. In a discussion post on the Apple Support page, more users reported this error message.

On the discussion post on the Apple Support page, a user found a workaround for now. Here are the steps:

Delete the YouTube app from your Apple TV

Reinstall the app

Sign to YouTube with the “Using my phone” option

As for now, this seems like the only option to watch YouTube videos again on the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K. YouTube, however, has acknowledged this problem on Twitter and said it is working on a fix:

Thanks for reaching out – we've seen similar reports about this and we are currently working on a fix. We'll keep you posted once we have an update. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) March 22, 2021

Are you experiencing this bug in the YouTube app on Apple TV? Tell us in the comment section below.

