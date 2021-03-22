Starting off the week, all of today’s best deals are headlined by Anker’s new MagSafe Charger at a low of $16. That’s alongside Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Battery Case, which has received a rare discount to $112, as well as the best price yet on Razer’s Kishi iPhone Controller. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s new MagSafe Charger returns to low of $16

Anker’s official Amazon storefront has launched a new sale today to kick off the week with a collection of deals from $11. Headlining is the new Anker MagSafe-Compatible Wireless Charger for $16. Down from its usual $24 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, beats our previous mention by $3, and matches the all-time low.

Anker’s new magnetic wireless charger delivers a more affordable solution than Apple’s official MagSafe offering to taking advantage of the unique refueling features on iPhone 12. Its slim design magnetically snaps right onto the back of your device and pairs with a 5-foot USB-C cable for charging up even when not right next to an outlet.

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Battery Case sees rare discount

Amazon currently offers the Apple Smart Battery iPhone 11 Pro Case for $112. Down from its usual $129 going rate, today’s offer is the second-best we’ve seen since November, with today’s offer coming within $9 of our previous mention and marking the third-lowest price to date at Amazon. Also available for iPhone 11 Pro Max at $114, down from $129 and matching the Amazon low.

Apple’s Smart Battery case delivers upwards of 50% longer usage with your handset for ensuring you can go all day without having to plug in. It’s compatible with USB-C PD inputs and also supports Qi wireless charging. iPhoneographers will also benefit from a built-in dedicated camera shutter button. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Razer Kishi iPhone Controller falls to new low of $89

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi iPhone MFi Game Controller Grip at $89. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer is one of the very first discounts we’ve seen on this version and marks a new all-time low.

Whether you’re always playing the latest Apple Arcade titles or constantly diving into the world of Genshin Impact, Razer’s Kishi controller grip is a must for avid iPhone gamers. It brings Switch-like gaming experience to your handset with a Lightning passthrough charging port and an adjustable design that’ll work with everything from the iPhone 12 mini to 12 Pro Max.

