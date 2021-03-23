All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new all-time low on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at $79 off. That’s alongside an Anker wireless charger Gold Box starting at $20 and the AirPlay 2-equipped Samsung M7 4K Smart Monitor from $196. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 MacBook Air falls to new low at $79 off

Amazon offers the Apple M1 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB for $1,170. Down from its usual $1,249 going rate, you’re saving $79 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5 and marking the best we’ve seen to date on the higher-end configuration.

Apple’s new MacBook Air packs a familiar 13-inch design but with completely overhauled internals that deliver stellar battery life and notable performance gains despite a fan-less build. On top of 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, this model steps up from the base model to an 8-core CPU. There’s also a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports here as well as Apple’s Magic Keyboard. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Anker wireless charger Gold Box starts at $20

Amazon is taking up to 36% off a selection of Anker Qi wireless chargers and more starting at $19.99. Our top pick is the Anker PowerWave 3-in-1 10W Qi Charging Station at $29.99. Usually fetching $40, you’re saving 25% with today’s offer marking a new all-time low.

This 3-in-1 charger is able to refuel an iPhone alongside AirPods and Apple Watch in one convenient design. Its main wireless stand can dish out 7.5W of power to iPhones or 10W to Android handsets and pairs with a secondary 5W pad and a slot to place the magnetic charging puck for rounding out the package.

Samsung’s M7 4K Smart Monitor packs AirPlay 2

Amazon currently offers the Samsung 32-inch 4K M7 Smart Monitor for $320. Normally fetching $400, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, matches the all-time low for only the second time, and is the best since December. The 1080p 27-inch model is also down to $196.

Samsung’s new M7 Smart Monitor arrives with a 4K panel alongside a 65W USB-C PD port, pair of HDMI inputs, and more. But where the unique display stands out from the competition is with integrated smart features including integrated AirPlay 2 support, native access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, YouTube, and other series, as well as an adaptive picture mode for adjusting the brightness throughout the day.

