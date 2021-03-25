Apple TV+ ‘The Oprah Conversation’ to interview youngest inaugural poet Amanda Gorman

The next interview on The Oprah Conversation is set to debut on Apple TV+ tomorrow, March 26. In this episode, Oprah talks with the youngest ever US inaugural poet Amanda Gorman who shares about her process for writing, literary heroes, how her mother and other women encouraged her writing, and more.

Amanda Gorman became the first ever National Youth Poet Laureate at age 23 after delivering her poem “The Hill We Climb,” at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Apple shared the news about the exclusive Apple TV+ interview between Oprah and Gorman in a press release today:

In this remarkable new interview, Gorman joins Oprah for a heartfelt conversation that celebrates the legendary literary heroes who inspire her work, and introduces viewers to her mother and the other important women in her life who have encouraged her pursuit of poetry. Gorman also reveals her process for crafting the poem that captivated the world and catapulted her to fame, and shares personal stories from her upbringing that led her to this moment. As she reflects on the impact of her work, she looks ahead to share her hopes for the future, both personally and for the nation.

Oprah shared some thoughts ahead of the interview as well:

“Amanda Gorman is a young woman who stepped into a moment in history with enormous grace and dignity,” said Oprah Winfrey. “I was enthralled by her youthful spirit from the first moment we met, and very much looked forward to hearing her unpack all that has happened to her the past few months.”

The Oprah Conversation with Amanda Gorman will be exclusively available on Apple TV+ starting tomorrow, March 26.

