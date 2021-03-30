The smart home accessory maker Aqara announced today it’s bringing support for HomeKit’s Adaptive Lighting feature to its full smart lighting product portfolio with a new firmware 3.2.4 update.

With this update, Aqara Hub M1S and the LED Light Bulb are adding support for Apple’s HomeKit Adaptive Lighting feature. This function was first introduced with iOS 14 and allows smart lighting products to change the color temperature automatically throughout the day.

By providing users the right color temperature at the right time of the day, Aqara smart lights with the Adaptive Lighting feature will help boost one’s ability to remain alert and active in the daytime, and wind down and relax at night.

Aqara says that Adaptive Lighting support can also be added to all of its smart light products via a firmware update for the Aqara Hub M2, which is rolling out now to most users and will roll out to Mainland China users beginning on April 2.

In 9to5Mac‘s HomeKit Weekly series, we covered Apple’s Adaptive Lighting feature. At that time, only a few Philip Hue bulbs and the Eve light strip supported this function.

As 9to5Mac’s Bradley Chambers wrote in his full review, Aqara Smart Home Starter Kit is a solid choice for those who want to connect their house using the HomeKit.

At $129, the Aqara smart home starter kit offers a lot of value. It’s worked perfectly with HomeKit, was easy to set up, was easy to bind to HomeKit, and seems like it could be a growing ecosystem of products (…) The Aqara smart home starter kit is one of the easiest ways to get started. It contains a motion sensor, door/window sensor, mini switch, and connectivity hub.

You can pick up the Aqara Smart Home Starter Kit on Amazon.

